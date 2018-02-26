BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Feb. 27

YOUTH SPORTS-CHILD ABUSE

As Olympic prodigies dazzle audiences worldwide, parents in America are reconciling the thrill of the gold with their fears from the recent child abuse scandals in elite youth sports. Horrific cases and allegations of predatory crimes in gymnastics, swimming and football, among other sports, have jolted many parents who say they believe sports can be an important part of their child’s development. By Sally Ho. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

THURSDAY, March 1

GLF–SHARMA’S RISE

MEXICO CITY – Sharma Shubhankar might never have seen a golf course except for a most unusual coincidence. The Army doctor who delivered Shubhankar’s little sister had a son of his own – Anirban Lahiri – who was emerging as a fine player in India. The doctor recommended the sport to Shubhanker’s father, who gave his son a cut-down 2-iron and the boy was hooked. Shubhankar now is a two-time winner on the European Tour this season, and India’s highest-ranked player at age 21. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Thursday.

SPORTS GAMBLING-GENERATION GAP

After years spent unsuccessfully battling the courts, proponents of legalized sports gambling may find themselves facing another formidable foe even if the Supreme Court rules in their favor this year: demographics. The explosion in popularity of daily fantasy sports has created a generation of sports fans more obsessed with player statistics than point spreads. How could this affect revenue projections for states poised to offer legal gambling? By David Porter. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by noon Thursday.

FRIDAY, March 2

BBN–PADRES-TATIS JR

There’s no question Fernando Tatis Jr.’s birthright is to play major league baseball. Having just turned 19, the phenom is in his first big league camp with the San Diego Padres. He’s one of baseball’s top prospects, is the son of a former major leaguer and, until Eric Hosmer was signed, was probably the one player fans of the downtrodden franchise were most eager to see. If the shortstop plays as well as he did last year in Class A and AA, he could get his first call-up, perhaps in September. His father says he was born in the big leagues. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Friday.

