BC-BBO–This Date in Baseball

March 28

1970 — Commissioner Bowie Kuhn announced the return of the All-Star selection to the fans.

1977 — Lenny Randle of the Texas Rangers, angry about having been benched during spring training, attacked 50-year-old manager Frank Lucchesi and sent him to the hospital with a shattered cheekbone.

1999 — Harold Baines singled in the tiebreaking run in the top of the 11th inning as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Cuban all-star team 3-2 in Havana. It was the first time in 40 years a major league team had played in Cuba.

1991 — Methodist College beat Maryville 43-0 to set an NCAA record for runs in a game. The previous record of 42 had been set by King College in 1902. Methodist scored 15 runs in the first inning and Brandon Bridgers had seven of his team’s 34 hits.

March 29

1973 — Orange baseballs are used in an exhibition game by Oakland owner Charlie Finley. The A’s suffered 11-5 exhibition loss to Cleveland. George Hendrick of the Indians hit three home runs in the game.

2000 — The Chicago Cubs open the major league season at the Tokyo Dome in Japan by defeating the New York Mets 5-3 in the first big league game ever played outside of North America.

2015 — Belmont broke three NCAA Division I records and tied a fourth during a 20-run sixth inning in a 34-10 victory over UT Martin. The Bruins set the marks for most plate appearances (26), total bases (43) and RBIs (20) in an inning. Belmont homered seven times in the sixth to tie the record for most homers in an inning.

2017 — New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia was given a 15-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.