Bauers hits for the cycle, leads Indians past Tigers 13-4

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland’s Jake Bauers hit for the cycle, and the Indians routed the Detroit Tigers 13-4 on Friday night after scoring eight runs in the fourth inning.

Bauers singled and tripled in that inning. He also hit a double in the second and a two-run homer in the eighth, becoming the first Cleveland player to hit for the cycle since Rajai Davis did it at Toronto on July 2, 2016.

Leonys Martin’s three-run homer highlighted Cleveland’s eight-run fourth. The Indians sent 13 men to the plate that inning, turning a 3-2 deficit into a 10-3 advantage. The first six batters of the inning reached base.

Adam Plutko (3-1) allowed two earned runs and five hits in six innings for Cleveland. He walked one and struck out six.

Ryan Carpenter (1-4) threw 92 pitches but only lasted three-plus innings. He allowed six earned runs, eight hits and four walks.

Miguel Cabrera and Brandon Dixon hit consecutive homers for Detroit in the second.

BRAVES 9, PHILLIES 8

ATLANTA (AP) — Brian McCann capped Atlanta’s three-run ninth inning with a two-run single off Héctor Neris, and the Braves beat Philadelphia for their eighth straight win.

Atlanta improved to 23-9 since May 10 and opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. It was the first game between the division rivals since the Phillies swept three games from the Braves in late March.

Neris (1-3) was attempting to go 15 for 15 in save chances this year, but couldn’t find the formula on his 30th birthday. He recorded two outs and allowed three hits in Philadelphia’s fourth loss in five games.

Jerry Blevins (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win.

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run homer for the Phillies, and Scott Kingery added a solo drive.

RAYS 9, ANGELS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Pham hit a pair of RBI singles as Tampa Bay overcame another subpar start by Blake Snell and rallied past Los Angeles.

Held to one hit through five innings and trailing 4-0, the Rays scored five times in sixth and added four more runs in seventh. Pham singled home runs in both bursts.

Snell (4-5) lasted just 3 1/3 innings, giving up four runs, five hits and four walks during a 79-pitch outing.

Ji-Man Cho hit a two-run homer in the seventh as the Rays tagged Cody Allen and pulled away.

Reliever Emilio Pagan (2-1) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

NATIONALS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 10 in seven innings, Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick homered and Washington beat Arizona.

Scherzer (5-5) leads the National League with 136 strikeouts. He gave up two runs and three hits, including home runs by Carson Kelly and Nick Ahmed.

The Nationals scored three times in the third off Robbie Ray (5-4) on an RBI double by Trea Turner, a sacrifice fly from Victor Robles and a run-scoring single by Juan Soto.

Ahmed homered in the fifth to pull Arizona with 3-2.

Rendon and Kendrick hit solo home runs in the sixth, and Washington added two more in the seventh on Robles’ RBI single and Rendon’s sacrifice fly.

PIRATES 11, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Steven Brault scattered eight hits over six innings, and Pittsburgh stopping a seven-game slide by routing Miami.

Brault (3-1) was hit on his left leg by Starlin Castro’s line drive in the first, but it didn’t seem to affect him very much. The left-hander struck out six and walked none. He also went 2 for 2 at the plate.

Colin Moran drove in a career-high five runs with two singles and a homer and Bryan Reynolds had a career-best four hits for the Pirates, who got their first win since June 6 against Atlanta. They finished with 18 hits, matching a season high.

The Pirates broke it open with a four-run fifth off Trevor Richards (3-7). He allowed five runs and 11 hits in five innings.

CARDINALS 9, METS 5, 2ND GAME

CARDINALS 5, METS 4, 1ST GAME

NEW YORK (AP) — Dexter Fowler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer moments after Paul DeJong’s tying shot in the eighth inning, and St. Louis beat New York to sweep an odd double feature.

Earlier, DeJong helped the Cardinals complete a rally that started the night before, grounding an RBI single against Edwin Díaz in the 10th inning of a win. The series opener Thursday was suspended following 8 1/2 innings, right after Harrison Bader drove in the tying run with a two-out double off Díaz in the rain. It took St. Louis 18 minutes to complete the victory.

DeJong tied the late game at 5 with a leadoff homer against Jeurys Familia (2-1). After a double by Yadier Molina and a walk by Bader, Fowler drove a ball into the visiting bullpen in center.

Familia gave New York its major league-leading 16th blown save. He was booed loudly after striking out pitcher John Gant (6-0) to end the inning.

Mets starter Steven Matz homered and also singled. The left-hander pitched six innings, allowing four runs (three earned) and three hits while striking out six.

Kolten Wong added a leadoff homer for the Cardinals in the ninth.

RANGERS 7, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Roughned Odor hit his fourth career grand slam, Delino DeShields singled and drove in a run during a reunion with his dad, and Texas rode its bullpen to victory over Cincinnati.

Odor’s homer off Wandy Peralta highlighted a game full of Rangers moments that included Elvis Andrus‘ second theft of home on the back end of a double steal.

DeShields was participating in a game with his father — Reds first base coach Delino — for the first time in the majors. He singled off Tyler Mahle (2-7) to start a two-run rally in the first inning, scored a run and added a sacrifice fly.

The Rangers went with a bullpen day. Brett Martin (1-0) got his first major league win as four Rangers relievers combined on a five-hitter. Drew Smyly pitched the last three for his first save.

RED SOX 13, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit two of Boston’s season-high six home runs off Baltimore’s beleaguered pitching staff in the rout.

Brock Holt hit a two-run drive, and Christian Vazquez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Michael Chavis also homered.

Eduardo Rodriguez (7-4) allowed one run and six hits over seven innings.

Luis Ortiz (0-1) gave up four runs, four hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings as an emergency starter.

Trey Mancini hit a first-inning homer for the Orioles.

TWINS 2, ROYALS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Garver’s two-run homer in the eighth inning snapped a scoreless tie, and Kyle Gibson gave up two hits in eight innings in Minnesota’s win over Kansas City.

Garver’s 11th home run of the season was deep to the berm in center field off Kansas City reliever Jake Diekman (0-4) after Max Kepler had walked. Minnesota has won 16 of its past 22 games.

Gibson (7-3) struck out six in his longest outing of the season. Taylor Rogers secured his seventh save in nine chances.

Minnesota has a home run in 12 straight games.

ASTROS 15, BLUE JAYS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Robinson Chirinos hit his first grand slam and finished with a career-high six RBIs and Gerrit Cole struck out 10 as Houston topped Toronto.

The Astros won their 13th straight series opener and improved to 9-3 in June.

Cole (6-5) allowed two runs and three hits while increasing his MLB-leading strikeout total to 140.

Cavan Biggio, son of Astros Hall of Fame second baseman Craig Biggio, knocked in both Toronto runs with a double in the fifth inning.

Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer, his 19th of the season, and Tony Kemp hit a two-run shot.

Sanchez (3-8) allowed eight runs on six hits and three walks before being replaced in the fourth.

Rogelio Armenteros worked three innings and earned a save in his MLB debut.

WHITE SOX 10, YANKEES 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito pitched into the seventh for his ninth straight win, Eloy Jimenez hit two three-run homers and Chicago pounded New York.

Giolito (10-1) gave up a solo homer to Luke Voit in the first, then shut down New York to win his eighth consecutive start. The right-hander gave up one run and four hits in his 11th straight outing without a loss since Seattle beat him on April 6.

Jimenez connected against CC Sabathia (3-4) in a four-run first and drove a rocket to center against Luis Cessa in the sixth. He finished with six RBIs — one shy of Joe Crede’s club rookie record in 2002 — and three hits.

Jose Abreu had three hits, scored two runs and drove in one. Yolmer Sanchez added two RBI singles as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.

Voit hit his 17th homer. But the Yankees lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

MARINERS 9, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Omar Narváez hit a two-run homer, J.P. Crawford drove in three runs after coming off the injured list, and Seattle beat Oakland.

Narváez finished with three hits and scored three times. Mallex Smith also homered for Seattle, and Kyle Seager added a sacrifice fly to tie Raúl Ibañez for sixth place in franchise history with 612 RBIs.

Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (7-6) allowed one earned run and seven hits in seven innings. He struck out three and walked two to beat the A’s for the second time this season.

Matt Chapman tripled and made another dazzling defensive play for Oakland. Jurickson Profar added two hits.

A’s starter Chris Bassitt (3-3) allowed four runs, three earned, and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in his first appearance against Seattle since 2016.

DODGERS 5, CUBS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rich Hill pitched seven strong innings and singled in the go-ahead run in the fourth inning, helping Los Angeles beat Chicago for its seventh straight home win.

The NL West-leading Dodgers rebounded from an early deficit for the second straight game, getting two-out homers from Matt Beaty — a two-run shot that was the first of his career — and Justin Turner that tied it up.

Hill (4-1) allowed three runs and seven hits, striking out seven and walking none. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his 20th save.

The Cubs led 2-0 in the first on Anthony Rizzo’s 18th homer down the right field line. Kris Bryant’s 15th homer gave Chicago its last lead at 3-2 in the third.

Kyle Hendricks (7-5) gave up five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings — his shortest outing since lasting four innings at Milwaukee in his second start of the season. The right-hander struck out one and walked two.

GIANTS 5, BREWERS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pablo Sandoval, Kevin Pillar and Mike Yastrzemski homered and Drew Pomeranz pitched into the sixth inning as San Francisco beat Milwaukee.

Yastrzemski’s two-run drive to center off Alex Claudio made it 5-2 in the seventh. It was the second homer for the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski since making his major league debut May 25.

Last-place San Francisco earned its third straight win and seventh in 11 overall. Pomeranz (2-6) allowed two unearned runs in five-plus innings in his first win since April 24.

Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies (7-1) permitted three runs and six hits in five innings in his first loss since Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh. Davies was the first Brewers starter to open a season with seven straight winning decisions.

PADRES 16, ROCKIES 12, 12 INNINGS

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit his third homer of the game in the 12th inning after Fernando Tatis Jr. tied it as part of a six-run rally in the ninth and San Diego stunned Colorado in a game that lasted more than five hours.

Tatis led off the 12th with a triple and scored on pinch-hitter Austin Allen’s double off reliever Jairo Diaz (1-1). Manny Machado added an RBI double and Renfroe hit a two-run homer to wrap up an improbable win. Renfroe also had a solo shot in the second and two-run homer in the ninth for his second career three-homer game.

Craig Stammen (5-3) pitched a scoreless 11th for the win in the marathon that featured a combined 39 hits, 16 pitchers and plenty of dramatic twists.

Machado had four hits, including a solo homer. Rockies outfielder David Dahl had a two-run shot. Ian Desmond added a three-run, inside-the-park homer during a five-run sixth inning.

Trevor Story collected three hits before leaving the game in the eight after a grounder took a bad hop, glanced off his glove and struck him in the head.

Charlie Blackmon had four hits, including a solo homer in the 12th.