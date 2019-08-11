Atlanta in action against Miami following Soroka’s solid outing

Atlanta Braves (69-50, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (44-72, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (3-5, 6.26 ERA) Marlins: Hector Noesi (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Mike Soroka. Soroka went seven innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out six. The Marlins are 18-38 against NL East teams. Miami has hit 99 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the team with 20, averaging one every 20.9 at-bats.

The Braves are 29-20 against NL East Division teams. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .334 is second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .391. The Marlins won the last meeting 7-6. Jeff Brigham recorded his second victory and Curtis Granderson went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Sean Newcomb registered his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 60 RBIs and is batting .254. Starlin Castro is 13-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Freeman leads the Braves with 94 RBIs and is batting .308. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 16-for-45 with two doubles, seven home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .273 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Neil Walker: (finger), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Dansby Swanson: (foot).