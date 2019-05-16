Atlanta hosts St. Louis, looks to build on Soroka’s strong showing

St. Louis Cardinals (23-20, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-21, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Braves: Julio Teheran (3-4, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either St. Louis or Atlanta will take home a series victory with a win.

The Braves are 11-11 on their home turf. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .304.

The Cardinals are 9-11 on the road. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the National League. Jose Martinez leads the team with a mark of .345. The Braves won the last meeting 4-0. Mike Soroka earned his fourth victory and Charlie Culberson went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Michael Wacha took his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 19 extra base hits and is batting .304. Josh Donaldson is 7-for-29 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 22 extra base hits and is batting .319. Yadier Molina is 13-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .263 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm).