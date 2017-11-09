Athletics outfielder Mark Canha has surgery on right wrist

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Outfielder Mark Canha of the Oakland Athletics had arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist to remove a cyst and is expected to be fully healthy by spring training.

The team said Wednesday the procedure took place Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Canha batted .208 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 57 games during four stints with Oakland this season.

