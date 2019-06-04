Athletics look to break 5-game slide against Angels

Oakland Athletics (29-30, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-31, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (6-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (2-1, 3.06 ERA, .96 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Angels are 12-17 against teams from the AL West. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .334 is sixth in the league. Mike Trout leads the lineup with an OBP of .448.

The Athletics are 12-15 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 93 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the club with 16, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 28 extra base hits and is batting .303. Kole Calhoun is 11-for-31 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 60 hits and has 35 RBIs. Matt Olson is 7-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .288 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 7-day IL (concussion).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (side), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).