Athletics host the Astros following Bailey’s solid performance

Houston Astros (78-43, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (68-52, second in the AL West)

10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Aaron Sanchez (5-14, 5.60 ERA) Athletics: Mike Fiers (11-3, 3.25 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Homer Bailey. Bailey pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with seven strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Athletics are 27-26 against AL West teams. The Oakland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.05, Mike Fiers leads the staff with a mark of 3.18.

The Astros are 38-12 against the rest of their division. Houston has hit 204 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the club with 28, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 131 hits and has 55 RBIs. Dustin Garneau is 5-for-17 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Bregman leads the Astros with 28 home runs home runs and is slugging .550. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-35 with five doubles, five home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros: 7-3, .320 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Ramon Laureano: 10-day IL (hip), Josh Phegley: 10-day IL (thumb).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh James: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: day-to-day (hamstring).