Athletics hit the road against the Mariners in division matchup

Oakland Athletics (96-64, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (67-93, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (12-9, 4.00 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (16-12, 4.09 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will host Oakland in a meeting of division rivals.

The Mariners are 26-48 against the rest of their division. Seattle’s lineup has 238 home runs this season, Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 30 homers.

The Athletics are 43-31 in division matchups. The Oakland pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.00, Homer Bailey leads the staff with a mark of 4.57. The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Art Warren earned his first victory and Shed Long went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Seattle. Liam Hendriks registered his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 47 extra base hits and is batting .207. J.P. Crawford is 8-for-34 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 36 home runs home runs and is slugging .549. Marcus Semien has 15 hits and is batting .366 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .203 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: (back), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).