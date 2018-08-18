Athletics beat Astros 7-1 to move into tie for AL West lead

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Cahill pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings and the Oakland Athletics, far behind in the AL West standings earlier this summer, tied Houston for the division lead by beating the Astros 7-1 Saturday.

Khris Davis, Matt Olson, Josh Phegley and Stephen Piscotty each hit two of Oakland’s team record-tying eight doubles as the A’s won for the sixth time in seven games. The Athletics trailed the defending World Series champion Astros by 11 1/2 games on June 24 and were still 10 out on July 10.

Houston has lost seven of eight and dropped 12 of 19 since owning a six-game lead on July 24. The next day, reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve went on the disabled list, and the star second baseman is still out.

Cahill (5-2) struck out seven, walked one and retired 14 straight batters during one stretch.

Tony Kemp homered in the ninth for Houston’s only other hit. Dallas Keuchel (9-10) gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

YANKEES 11, BLUE JAYS 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit one of New York’s four homers, and Luis Severino struck out eight while pitching into the sixth inning.

Didi Gregorius, Miguel Andujar and Greg Bird also connected as New York moved 31 games over .500, matching a season high. Andujar had three hits and three RBIs, and Gregorius also drove in three runs.

Toronto has lost three straight and four of six. Billy McKinney, who came over when the Blue Jays traded J.A. Happ to the Yankees last month, had two hits and two RBIs against his former team, but Sean Reid-Foley (0-2) was hit hard in his second major league start.

Severino (16-6) won for just the second time in his last seven starts. The All-Star right-hander allowed two runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

METS 3, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom pitched his first complete game of the season and lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.71.

DeGrom (8-7) allowed only an unearned run, the result of his own error. He struck out nine and walked none.

It appeared that deGrom’s day might be cut short due to a 41-minute rain delay that began in the middle of the fourth. But the right-hander came back after the stoppage as strong as before it.

Philadelphia’s Jake Arrieta (9-8) allowed one run and four hits in six strong innings.

Rhys Hoskins and Maikel Franco each doubled among their two hits for the Phillies, who began the day a half-game behind Atlanta in the NL East and leading the NL wild-card race.

ORIOLES 4, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alex Cobb pitched a five-hitter for his first complete game in five years, and Baltimore snapped Cleveland’s six-game win streak.

Cobb (4-15), the major league leader in losses, struck out three and walked one in his fourth career complete game. The right-hander threw 100 pitches, 69 for strikes, while going the distance for the first time since Aug. 31, 2013, for Tampa Bay against Oakland.

Jonathan Villar hit a three-run homer in the third for Baltimore. Rookie Cedric Mullins hit his first major league home run in the eighth.

Cleveland right-hander Adam Plutko (4-3) allowed three hits in seven innings. He was called up from Triple-A Columbus to step into the rotation for Trevor Bauer, who is out with a stress fracture in his right leg.

The Indians retired Hall of Famer Jim Thome’s No. 25 before the game, drawing a crowd of 35,003 for Cleveland’s eighth sellout of the season.