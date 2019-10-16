Astros will look to extend series lead over Yankees in Game 4

Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (103-59, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

ALCS: Houston leads the series 2-1

The Yankees are 57-24 in home games. New York has a team batting average of .255 this postseason, Gleyber Torres has lead them with an average of .417, including seven extra base hits and 10 RBIs.

The Astros are 47-34 on the road. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .286 this postseason, Alex Bregman leads them with an OBP of .485, including three extra base hits and three RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 64 extra base hits and is batting .280.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs and has 112 RBIs.

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (right quad), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).