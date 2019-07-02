Astros visit Colorado, look to build on Cole’s solid outing

Houston Astros (53-32, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-40, second in the AL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (0-0, 0.00 ERA, PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: German Marquez (8-3, 4.29 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Gerrit Cole. Cole threw seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Seattle.

The Rockies are 24-17 in home games. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .326 is fourth in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an OBP of .383.

The Astros are 22-19 on the road. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .341, good for second in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the club with a mark of .391. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 20 home runs and is slugging .653. Daniel Murphy has 10 hits and is batting .323 over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Bregman leads the Astros with 52 RBIs and is batting .266. Yuli Gurriel is 11-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by six runs

Astros: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 10-day IL (hand), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 60-day IL (achilles), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib).