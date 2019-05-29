Astros try for series sweep against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (30-23, first in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (37-19, first in the NL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Astros: Wade Miley (5-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston can secure a series sweep over Chicago with a win.

The Astros are 22-7 on their home turf. The Houston offense has compiled a .276 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the majors. Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Cubs are 12-13 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the team with a mark of .307. The Astros won the last meeting 9-6. Josh James earned his second victory and Alex Bregman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Houston. Jon Lester registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 17 home runs and is batting .271. Carlos Correa is 8-for-28 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Anthony Rizzo leads the Cubs with 15 home runs home runs and is slugging .597. Kyle Schwarber is 9-for-40 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.54 ERA

Cubs: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: day-to-day (finger), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (head/neck).