Astros SS Correa out of lineup after good news on right side

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says nothing abnormal showed up during an MRI on Thursday, a day after he came out of a game early because of discomfort in his right side.

Correa was examined in Houston before joining the team before a game at the Texas Rangers. The shortstop wasn’t in the lineup Thursday night, and manager A.J. Hinch said the Astros would be conservative with him.

Hinch said the team would know more when Correa swings a bat again in the next day or so.

”Just happy the first diagnosis is that it’s nothing serious, and that hopefully we’ll get him back soon,” Hinch said.

Correa left Wednesday’s 7-5 win over Seattle before the eighth inning. He experienced discomfort during a swing while batting in the seventh.

