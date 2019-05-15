Astros put 7-game win streak on the line against Tigers

Houston Astros (28-15, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-22, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (6-1, 2.51 ERA, .82 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Tigers: Gregory Soto (6-1, 15.75 ERA, 2.75 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the game as winners of their last seven games.

The Tigers are 9-10 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .375 this season. Ronny Rodriguez leads the team with a mark of .701.

The Astros are 12-11 on the road. The Astros won the last meeting 11-4. Wade Miley earned his fourth victory and Carlos Correa went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Ryan Carpenter registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with three home runs and is batting .214. Rodriguez is 11-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

George Springer leads the Astros with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .671. Correa is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .209 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Astros: 9-1, .322 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring).