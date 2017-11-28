Astros players set World Series share record at $438,902

NEW YORK (AP) The value of a full postseason share on the World Series champion Houston Astros was worth a record $438,902 this year.

The previous mark was $388,606 for the 2014 San Francisco Giants. A full share declined to $370,069 for the 2015 Kansas City Royals and $368,872 for the 2016 Chicago Cubs.

Major League Baseball said Monday the players’ pool was a record $84.5 million, up from $76.6 million last year and $69.9 million in 2015.

Houston split $30.4 million into 60 full shares, 9.23 partial shares and four cash awards. Last year’s Cubs had 66 full shares, 8.7 partial shares and four cash awards.

A full share on the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost the Series in seven games, was worth $259,722. That was down from $261,805 for last year’s Cleveland Indians and $300,758 for the 2015 New York Mets, a record for a World Series loser.

Full shares were worth $138,898 for the New York Yankees, $133,159 for the Cubs, $40,977 for Arizona, $36,869 for Washington, $36,783 for Cleveland, $36,438 for Boston, $18,990 for Minnesota and $18,879 for Colorado.

The players’ pool included 50 percent of the gate receipts from the two wild-card games, and 60 percent from the first three games of each division series and the first four games of each league championship series and the World Series.

More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball