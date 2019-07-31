Astros play Cleveland, aim to build on Verlander’s solid performance

Houston Astros (69-39, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (62-44, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-0, 4.26 ERA) Indians: Zach Plesac (5-3, 3.10 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Justin Verlander. Verlander pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with 13 strikeouts against Cleveland.

The Indians are 32-22 in home games. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.80. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.40 ERA.

The Astros have gone 31-24 away from home. The Houston pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.74, Wade Miley paces the staff with a mark of 3.06. The Astros won the last meeting 2-0. Justin Verlander earned his 14th victory and Robinson Chirinos went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Bieber registered his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 27 home runs and has 46 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-41 with four doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 26 home runs and has 63 RBIs. Jose Altuve is 18-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Astros: 8-2, .270 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

Astros Injuries: Ryan Pressly: day-to-day (knee), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh James: 10-day IL (shoulder).