Astros host Rangers after making good catch on market

HOUSTON — Seeking to cover what could be at minimum five additional weeks without primary catcher Brian McCann, the Houston Astros on Thursday acquired Martin Maldonado from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a pitching prospect and international bonus pool money.

The Astros (67-37), set to host the Texas Rangers for a three-game set starting Friday at Minute Maid Park, traded left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval in exchange for Maldonado, who won his first Gold Glove in his first season as the Angels’ primary catcher last year.

Maldonado was credited for 22 defensive runs saved last season. That figure stood at minus-1 this season, but Maldonado posted a career-high 44.4 caught-stealing percentage over 78 games, well above the league-average rate (27 percent).

McCann last played June 30 and underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery soon thereafter. He is expected to return no earlier than September. The Astros elevated backup Max Stassi as their primary starter after McCann was lost, but Stassi has regressed at the plate, posting a .553 OPS in July, his lowest for any month this season.

While Maldonado, with his adjusted OPS of 72, won’t represent a significant upgrade offensively, he provides the Astros reliable veteran services until McCann returns and a superior option over journeyman catcher Tim Federowicz, who was lugging around a 47 OPS before being designated for assignment.

Injuries continue to hamper the Astros, with shortstop Carlos Correa still sidelined by lower back soreness and All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve departing in the fifth inning Wednesday with right knee discomfort. Altuve hopes to return during the weekend series.

“With the off day (Thursday) we had seen enough to make sure that nothing is wrong with him. He could have played through it; he fought to stay in the game,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We felt it was best to take him out and give him a little bit of a blow just given that he was limping.”

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel (8-8, 3.53 ERA) will start the series opener for the Astros. He has rebounded from a rough start to his season, going 5-0 with a 2.00 ERA over his last seven appearances. Keuchel has won all four of his starts this month, posting a 1.30 ERA while limiting opponents to a .460 OPS. He is 10-9 with a 3.97 ERA over 26 career starts against Texas, including a 2-1 record and 3.70 ERA over four starts against the Rangers this season.

Veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo (4-1, 7.18) will start for Texas. Gallardo produced a scoreless outing in his previous appearance, limiting the Cleveland Indians to three hits and four walks over six innings in a 5-0 win Sunday. This will mark his seventh start for the Rangers after opening the season with the Cincinnati Reds. Gallardo is 16-5 with a 3.24 ERA over 26 career appearances (23 starts) against the Astros.

The Rangers (42-62), who fell to 4-16 in July with a 7-6 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, agreed to trade left-hander Cole Hamels to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Class A Advanced right-hander Rollie Lacy, an additional pitcher, and a player to be named later.

Hamels, scheduled to pitch on Saturday against the Astros, went 38-21 with a 3.90 ERA over parts of four seasons with the Rangers.