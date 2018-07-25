Astros erupt for 6 runs in 10th, beat Rockies 8-2

DENVER (AP) The Houston Astros debated whether to have Tony Kemp bunt or swing away in a pressure-packed situation.

Swing away won out. It ignited quite a rally.

Kemp lined a go-ahead single off closer Wade Davis as part of a six-run 10th inning and the Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Tuesday night.

”He’s a good bunter but he’s a really good hitter, so we told him hit the ball to the outfield,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”He’s a good listener.”

Kemp’s one-out hit brought in Josh Reddick, who led off the inning with a single to center that Charlie Blackmon misplayed and had bounce by him for his first error of the season. A hustling Reddick wound up on third and set the stage.

”I went up to the plate and (Hinch) just said, `Hey, you’re a good hitter,”’ Kemp recounted. ”That’s all I needed to hear right there.”

Davis (0-3) later surrendered a two-run triple to pinch-hitter Kyle Tucker and a two-run homer to George Springer as the Astros beat the Rockies for the seventh straight time in a streak that dates to 2013. Davis was charged with five runs. It’s the most runs he’s allowed as a reliever.

”Hung a curveball” to Kemp, Davis explained. ”It wasn’t pretty after that.”

The six runs allowed in the 10th are the second-most allowed in extra innings in Rockies franchise history.

Yuli Gurriel added an RBI single during an inning in which Houston had seven hits.

Hector Rondon (2-2) pitched a clean ninth to earn the win, with Brad Peacock finishing the 10th.

The Rockies trailed 2-0 going into the seventh and had two hits off starter Gerrit Cole before solving the All-Star right-hander. Nolan Arenado led off with a double and Carlos Gonzalez brought him in with another double. Gerardo Parra tied the game on a single to right-center. That was it for Cole, who was replaced by reliever Collin McHugh. He ended the jam by getting Garrett Hampson to line into a double play.

Alex Bregman provided the offense in the opening inning with his 21st homer. And while technically it was his first homer since July 13, the third baseman did hit one out in the 10th inning of the All-Star Game last week, which helped send the AL to the win and led to Bregman picking up MVP honors.

Bregman’s liner to left came after Springer reached on an error by All-Star shortstop Trevor Story to begin a game that was delayed an hour by weather.

”Our defense has been one of our strengths all season,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. ”Tonight, there were a couple of mishaps. That’s part of the human element of this game.”

Cole pitched masterfully into the seventh before running out of steam. He struck out nine.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (back) is hitting off a tee, doing some running, playing catch and asking to take grounders. ”It’s another good step forward,” Hinch said. … C Brian McCann (knee) has been doing more cardio work, but not ”doing anything on the field,” Hinch said. ”He’s working hard and making progress.”

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis (blister) will soon throw a bullpen session. He left a rehab start over the weekend after 70 pitches with a blister issue. … LHP Chris Rusin was placed on the DL with left plantar fasciitis.

QUITE A MOVE

Left hander Tyler Anderson’s pickoff move bailed him out of several tight spots. He froze Jose Altuve, who didn’t even try to scramble back to first, and also got a diving Reddick.

CATCH AND RELEASE

There’s nothing fishy about this: Blackmon, Chris Iannetta and several other Rockies players spent Monday’s time off reeling in trout.

”Being in the mountains in Colorado by the side of a river with the water rushing by you and being able to fish, pretty good off day for me,” Iannetta said.

The catch of the day belonged to lefty Sam Howard .

”Sam caught a monster,” said Iannetta, who left the game in the eighth after being hit by a pitch on his right arm. ”The thing looks like a mutant. Definitely fun to see him hook something that big.”

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (11-2, 2.96 ERA) makes his ninth career start against Colorado on Wednesday. He’s 2-2 with a 4.53 ERA versus the Rockies.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (8-7, 5.44) allowed one run over 7 1/3 innings against Seattle on July 14 in his return to the rotation. Gray, the team’s opening day starter who was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque to hone his mechanics, has never started against Houston.

—

