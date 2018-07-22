As trade talk lingers, Mets’ deGrom focuses on facing Yankees

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom said Friday that other things such as family matters keep him from turning on sports talk radio and reading stories about him possibly getting traded from the New York Mets.

Even if deGrom’s focus is elsewhere off the field, it remains a possibility at some point, especially in the wake of comments made by agent Brodie van Wagenen, who said that if a contract extension is not in the cards, the Mets should trade deGrom.

A trade is not imminent, and deGrom’s focus will turn toward facing the New York Yankees on Sunday night in the finale of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here,” deGrom said Friday. “In 2015, that was a blast, and I want to win here. That’s what we want to do. Wanting to be part of the future, I hope the feeling’s mutual.”

The feeling may be mutual, but the Mets are 40-55 after a 7-6 loss Saturday with trades on the way and the lingering issue of Yoenis Cespedes possibly needing heel surgery. Cespedes homered Friday and was expected to be the designated hitter but did not play Saturday, could be out again Sunday and will get an MRI after this weekend.

“We thought his heels were in a really good spot coming in, or we wouldn’t have activated him,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. “He was good to go. He was in a good spot. As far as what the doctors have advised Yo — or know about it — I wasn’t in the room. It would be tough for me to speculate on anything.”

As for deGrom, he will hope to get some rare run support.

Although his 1.68 ERA gives him a sizable lead over Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale for the major league lead, deGrom is 5-4 and the Mets are 8-11 in his starts. In seven of those starts, the Mets have scored two runs or less for him and deGrom has allowed one run or less 14 times with the Mets going 7-7 in those outings.

“We’ve talked to him about that in the past,” Callaway said Friday afternoon. “I think the main thing with Jacob is to let him know how we value him and how much we know who he is and what he means to our organization. He’s an unbelievable pitcher and he’s our ace and he makes our team better.

“So we definitely talk to him about it. I think the thing about Jacob is whatever distractions are out there he’s not going to let it affect him. He goes out there and competes. We always know that in the back of our mind we have a player that’s going to be unselfish and going to go out there and compete and try to win the game for the team.”

DeGrom last pitched July 11 in New York’s 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies when Brandon Nimmo hit a game-winning three-run homer in the ninth inning. Before Nimmo homered, deGrom allowed four hits while matching a season high by going eight innings for the fourth time.

Against the Yankees, deGrom is 1-4 with a 3.67 ERA in five starts. He made his major league debut against the Yankees on May 15, 2014, at Citi Field and worked eight innings in a 4-1 loss to them in Queens on June 8.

If deGrom gets a lead and there is a save situation, it won’t be Jeurys Familia finishing up. Familia was held out of the last two games and traded to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon.

After stranding 14 and going 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position in Friday’s 7-5 loss, the Yankees are trying to improve to 21-3-4 in their last 28 series. Aaron Judge had his second straight three-hit game and hit his 26th homer on Saturday in a game that became interesting in the ninth when Aroldis Chapman faltered and Chasen Shreve recorded the save.

Masahiro Tanaka, who opposed the Mets in deGrom’s debut, makes his third start since coming off the disabled list for the Yankees. He was injured against the Mets last month running the bases and is 5-0 with a 3.98 ERA in his last 11 starts.

In those starts, the Yankees have scored at least five runs for Tanaka five times. One of those instances was not last Sunday in Cleveland, when he allowed his 18th homer among two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 5-2 loss.

Tanaka’s outing in Cleveland occurred after he labored through 4 1/3 innings in Baltimore during a no-decision on July 10.

“The team is playing very well, but for me I haven’t pitched the way I really want to,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “I think it’s important for me to keep fighting and get good performances like I did today.”

Tanaka is 1-2 with a 3.08 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.