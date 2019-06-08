Arizona visits Toronto, looks to build on Kelly’s solid outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-32, fourth in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (23-40, fourth in the NL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Merrill Kelly. Kelly threw seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with three strikeouts against Toronto.

The Diamondbacks are 18-16 in road games. Arizona has slugged .448 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a .553 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 15 home runs. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-2. Merrill Kelly secured his sixth victory and David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Marcus Stroman registered his eighth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Smoak leads the Blue Jays with 33 RBIs and is batting .236. Randal Grichuk is 8-for-39 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 71 hits and has 49 RBIs. Christian Walker is 12-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by four runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Jones: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).