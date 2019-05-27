Arizona to visit Colorado Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-25, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-27, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (6-2, 2.89 ERA, .87 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (4-4, 4.62 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

The Rockies are 7-10 against the rest of their division. The Colorado pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.13. German Marquez leads the team with a 3.56 ERA.

The Diamondbacks are 10-13 against the rest of their division. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .320 is eleventh in the majors. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with an OBP of .346. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 15 home runs and is slugging .641. Trevor Story is 12-for-46 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 59 hits and has 39 RBIs. Ketel Marte is 15-for-44 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .293 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (left oblique strain), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (left knee chondral defect), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Charlie Blackmon: day-to-day (calf).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: day-to-day (right forearm tightness), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (abdominal), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).