Arizona takes 5-game slide into matchup with Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (68-79, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (75-72, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (14-6, 3.21 ERA) Diamondbacks: Mike Leake (11-10, 4.64 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Diamondbacks are 36-33 in home games. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .387.

The Reds are 28-44 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.22. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.75 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 74 extra base hits and is slugging .594. Eduardo Escobar is 10-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 67 extra base hits and is batting .269. Joey Votto is 11-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Kyle Farmer: (oblique).