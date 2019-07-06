Arizona in action against Colorado following Greinke’s solid showing

Colorado Rockies (44-43, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-45, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (9-5, 3.85 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (5-6, 4.11 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Zack Greinke. Greinke pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against Colorado.

The Diamondbacks are 17-29 against the rest of their division. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .357.

The Rockies have gone 20-19 against division opponents. Colorado leads the National League in hitting with a .269 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .336. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-0. Zack Greinke recorded his 10th victory and Christian Walker went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Arizona. Antonio Senzatela took his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and is batting .312. Walker is 7-for-29 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 105 hits and has 67 RBIs. David Dahl is 12-for-40 with three doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 10-day IL (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).