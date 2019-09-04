Arizona faces San Diego, looks to build on Kelly’s strong showing

San Diego Padres (64-74, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (72-67, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (8-7, 3.69 ERA) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-4, 2.79 ERA)

Article continues below ...

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Merrill Kelly. Kelly threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against San Diego.

The Diamondbacks are 32-37 against the rest of their division. Arizona has slugged .448 this season. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .584 slugging percentage, including 69 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Padres have gone 28-32 against division opponents. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .307, led by Manny Machado with a mark of .332. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 2-1. Merrill Kelly recorded his 10th victory and Marte went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for Arizona. Ronald Bolanos registered his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 33 home runs and is slugging .535. Marte is 14-for-34 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 51 extra base hits and is batting .227. Eric Hosmer has 11 hits and is batting .297 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .269 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).