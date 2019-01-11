Scott Oberg, Rockies agree to $1.3 million, 1-year contract

DENVER (AP) — Four-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado asked for $30 million in salary arbitration Friday, while the Colorado Rockies offered $24 million.

Arenado, who has won six straight Gold Glove Awards and four consecutive Silver Slugger Awards, made $17.85 million last year.

He hit .297 with an NL-high 38 home runs and 110 RBIs, which tied for second in the league, to help the Rockies reach the postseason for the second straight season. They beat the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card game before being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the Division Series.

Colorado agreed to one-year contracts with All-Star shortstop Trevor Story, right-hander Jon Gray and right-handed reliever Scott Oberg to avoid arbitration.

Story, the Rockies’ first-round pick in the 2011 amateur draft, gets a big raise, from $630,000 to $5 million. He hit .291 with 37 homers and 108 RBIs in earning his first All-Star berth.

Gray will earn $2,925,000, up from $550,000. The team’s first-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft went 12-9 with a 5.21 ERA.

Oberg and the Rockies agreed to a $1.3 million deal.

The 28-year-old Oberg made $555,000 in 2018 as he emerged as one of Colorado’s more reliable relievers. He was 8-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 58 2/3 innings.

Oberg appeared in all four of Colorado’s postseason games last season, going 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA.

He spent some time on the disabled list last June with a strained back.

Oberg was taken by Colorado in the 15th round of the 2012 amateur draft.