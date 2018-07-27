Archer on display as Rays visit Orioles

BALTIMORE — The Tampa Bay Rays keep finding ways to win.

On the other hand, the Baltimore Orioles keep giving games away.

The Rays won 4-3 on Thursday night in the opener of the four-game series. Tampa Bay has been able ignore the outside noise about potential trades and stay focused on the game at hand.

“Our intention, it’s been on creating a wave and a group of players who can come up, compete, grow together and win together. That’s starting to show up on our major-league roster now,” general manager Erik Neander told the Tampa Bay Times. “And I think now there will be an added emphasis on trying to enhance that group further.”

Tampa Bay has already traded Nathan Eovaldi to the Boston Red Sox for left-hander Jalen Beeks. The Rays also dealt right-hander Matt Andriese to the Arizona Diamondbacks for two prospects, catcher Michael Perez and right-handed pitcher Brian Shaffer.

The Orioles have been equally active and traded two of their top players in shortstop Manny Machado and left-handed closer Zach Britton. More deals are likely on the horizon.

Chris Archer (3-4, 4.30 ERA) starts the second game of the series for the Rays. There will be likely numerous major league scouts at Camden Yards assessing his performance for a possible trade. In his last outing, Archer struck out 13 batters against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. He could be a valuable commodity for a team looking to make a playoff push.

Archer understands his value as a starter.

“If I’m an organization, I would want to keep me, but that’s the thing, other organizations would like to have me, too,” Archer said. “I signed a contract that is extremely affordable, especially for what I provide. Outside of being out for six weeks, take away the win-loss and stuff like that, and I cover 200 innings.

“I can help influence any young pitcher and player, I like hanging out with our position players, too. At the same time, Manny Machado, five players just came back for two months of service. I’m sure it’s enticing because they could get more, but if I’m an organization, I would want to keep me.”

Despite the record, Andrew Cashner (2-9, 4.40 ERA) has been one of the bright spots for the Orioles this season. He came off the DL to start Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays and allowed just one run in 5 2/3 innings. Cashner was visibly upset when Orioles manager Buck Showalter took him out of the game. He threw 79 pitches in his first start since July 10.

“I thought I made some pitches throughout the game today,” Cashner said. “I thought maybe if I make some other pitches earlier in the game, maybe I stay in there. But it’s not my call. I have to respect that. I have a lot of respect for Buck, so it’s just be more efficient early and maybe I stay in there.”

Showalter announced that Dylan Bundy will start the series finale Sunday. Bundy surrendered three home runs to the Red Sox on Wednesday in 1 2/3 innings, but the stats no longer count because the game was postponed. Rookie Yefry Ramirez is being pushed back to Tuesday night against the Yankees in the Bronx.

“We don’t want Dylan sitting around that long,” Showalter said. “We’re trying to manage Yefry’s innings and starts that could potentially kind of get in the way of him finishing the season if he stays with us. Hopefully, he will.”