AP sources: Twins reach 5-year deals with Kepler, Polanco

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people with direct knowledge of the deals tell The Associated Press that the Minnesota Twins have agreed to five-year contracts with right fielder Max Kepler and shortstop Jorge Polanco.

The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the team had yet to announce the deals, which were reached on Thursday as pitchers and catchers went through their first workout in Fort Myers, Florida. The Twins scheduled a news conference for Friday.

Kepler’s contract is worth $35 million and includes a $10 million club option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout. Polanco’s deal is valued at $25.75 million and has a 2024 option that could become guaranteed as well as a 2025 club option.