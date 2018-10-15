AP sources: Rangers interview 2 more manager candidates

The Texas Rangers have now interviewed a half-dozen candidates in their search for a new manager.

According to people familiar with the details, the Rangers conducted two more interviews Monday to increase the total to six. They spoke Monday in Arlington with Rocco Baldelli and David Bell. The Rangers are not making public comments about the first round of managerial interviews.

Baldelli is the major league field coordinator for the Tampa Bay Rays. Bell is vice president of player development for the San Francisco Giants and the son of former Rangers third baseman Buddy Bell.

Texas is looking to replace Jeff Banister, who was fired with 10 games left the team’s second consecutive losing season.

Of the candidates interviewed so far, former New York Yankees and Florida Marlins manager Joe Girardi is the only one with major league managerial experience.