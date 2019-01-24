AP source: reliever Brach agrees to $4.35M deal with Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says free agent reliever Brad Brach and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $4.35 million.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. Brach and the Cubs have options for 2020.

The right-hander had 12 saves and a 3.59 ERA in 69 games for Baltimore and Atlanta last season. He posted a 1.52 ERA over 27 appearances following a trade to the Braves.

Brach debuted with San Diego in 2011 and made an All-Star team with Baltimore in 2016. He has a career 3.08 ERA and 33 saves. The Cubs needed bullpen help with closer Brandon Morrow likely missing the start of the season while recovering from elbow surgery.