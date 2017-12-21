AP source: Nationals agree to $4M, 1-year deal with Adams

WASHINGTON (AP) A person familiar with negotiations says the Washington Nationals have agreed to terms in principle on a $4 million, one-year contract with first baseman Matt Adams, a deal pending a successful physical.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not made an announcement.

The 29-year-old figures to replace Adam Lind, who became a free agent after the National declined to exercise a 2018 option in his contract,

Adams hit .274 last season with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs with the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves. He is a career .271 hitter in six major league seasons.

