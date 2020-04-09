With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

Just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit its stride, so did Anthony Rizzo.

OR Visit https://t.co/dvyTLjEEWZ to contribute what you can! pic.twitter.com/1y2KcVdBoF — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) March 16, 2020

Chicago Cubs‘ first baseman and 3-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo is supposed to be in his ninth season with the franchise, but with the 2020 MLB season currently postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, he’ll have to wait for his next Opening Day.

Now, his attention is aimed at a different team: frontline healthcare workers in Chicago and Florida.

These are the people keeping our kids healthy and ALIVE. They are putting others before themselves and their families. We are honored to provide them a warm meal. Support our efforts. TEXT HOPE44 to 52000 to donate $20 or go tohttps://t.co/E8WwWHpOou pic.twitter.com/Y7dZdxwcQg — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) March 17, 2020

Rizzo is no stranger to difficult times.

After being drafted in the sixth round of the 2007 MLB Draft, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the spring of 2008. He underwent chemotherapy for months and was cleared of cancer in November 2008. In 2012, he founded the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, which supports families affected by the disease and benefits cancer research.

In addition, before landing in Chicago, Rizzo’s first home was Parkland, Florida. He attended Stoneman Douglas High School. A school shooting at the high school in February 2018 rocked the nation, as well as Rizzo’s hometown.

So with COVID-19 affecting the two cities he calls home, Rizzo has sprang into action, doing everything he can to support those that are the face of the fight: the hospital workers.

Let's do this guys. We can provide another week of meals to doctors, nurses and staff on the front lines. They are RISKING THEIR LIVES and their families to save those who are most precious to you! Text Hope44 to 52000 or go to https://t.co/aeuvDZX0G9 https://t.co/wXEMP7U21o — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 20, 2020

Donate to our Hospital Staff Fund and be entered into a raffle to win a baseball autographed by yours truly. TEXT HOPE44 to 52000 to donate $20 Let's make a difference together. pic.twitter.com/YQ0tgcpBVb — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 19, 2020

Rizzo is all in, and Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago is thankful to the 3-time All-Star for joining the fight.

Special thanks to our Foundation Board Member, Oliver Badgio from @steak48, who dropped off 75 dinners to our staff in partnership with @RizzoFoundation! #all4your1 pic.twitter.com/FmyWPN39rX — Lurie Children's (@LurieChildrens) April 8, 2020

He is also promoting local restaurants in Florida and Chicago who are trying to stay above water during social distancing.

Florida Peeps… Make tonight a Runyon's night. They are offering curb side pick up! Its one of my favorite places at home and they have always been the first ones to step up whenever we ask for help with the Foundation. Now they need OUR HELP! pic.twitter.com/rycm6QSS0V — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 19, 2020