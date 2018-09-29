Another Padres rookie will go against a Diamondbacks veteran

SAN DIEGO – It is pretty clear how San Diego Padres manager Andy Green is approaching the final games of the 2018 season.

The final series against the Arizona Diamondbacks is a continuing audition process for the three rookie pitchers in the Padres’ rotation.

Each game features a Padres rookie going out against a Diamondback veteran.

Article continues below ...

On Friday night, rookie left-hander Eric Lauer held his own against Arizona veteran Patrick Corbin, and the Padres won the game 3-2 in 15 innings.

Saturday night will feature Padres right-hander Jacob Nix making his ninth major league start, while Arizona goes with Zack Godley. And in Sunday’s season finale, the most seasoned of the Padres’ rookie starters, left-hander Joey Lucchesi, faces another veteran left-hander in Arizona’s Robbie Ray.

The fact that the three rookies have started consecutive games on the final two weekends of the season — at Dodger Stadium and the final home weekend at Petco Park — is no coincidence.

“I wanted to see them in the pressure at Dodger Stadium and again at home over the final three days of the season,” said Padres manager Andy Green. “It’s a chance to make the most of the situation.”

The 22-year-old Nix, the Padres’ third-round pick in the 2015 draft, will also be seeking some redemption Saturday night.

He will be facing the Diamondbacks for the second time. And the first time didn’t go very well. In fact, it was the worst outing of his eight major-league starts. On Aug. 16 at Petco Park, in his second major league start, Nix gave up five runs on five hits and two walks with a strikeout in just two-thirds of an inning against Arizona. One of the hits was a three-run homer by David Peralta.

His most recent start didn’t go particularly well, either. Last Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, Nix gave up six runs on six hits in just 2 1/3 innings.

Overall, Nix is 2-4 on the season with a 6.81 earned run average, a .303 opponents’ batting average and a 1.88 WHIP. Nix is 2-2 in five starts at Petco Park with a 4.67 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP and a .279 opponents’ batting average. Left-handed hitters are batting .314 against Nix while right-handers are hitting .290.

Godley will be making his 33rd appearance of the season for the Diamondbacks and his 32nd start. He is 14-11 with a 4.75 ERA, a .261 opponents’ batting average and a 1.46 WHIP.

Godley has not won a decision in September and has lost four straight starts since Aug. 29 – the most recent defeat coming on Sunday against the Rockies although he allowed only two runs on six hits over five innings.

Godley is 2-1 this season against the Padres despite a 5.24 ERA in five games (four starts). He has given up 13 earned runs in 22 1/3 innings.

He is 3-4 lifetime against the Padres with a 5.40 ERA, allowing 35 runs in 58 1/3 innings over 14 games (10 starts). He is 0-3 with a 6.55 ERA during his career at Petco Park, where he has given up 16 runs in just 22 innings.

Godley is 8-6 on the road this season with a 5.52 ERA in 17 starts.