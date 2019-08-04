Angels starter Félix Peña leaves game after spraining knee

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Félix Peña was carried off the field after spraining his right knee in the second inning against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

Peña was hurt as he stepped on first base to record an out on a ground ball hit by José Ramírez. First baseman Albert Pujols fielded the ball and made a high underhand toss to Peña, who was covering the bag.

Peña reached for the ball and his left foot landed on the base. He hopped around on his left foot before going to the ground in pain holding his right leg.

The pitcher was eventually carried to the dugout by Pujols and a trainer. The team said he will undergo an MRI.

Peña retired the first five hitters and was replaced by Trevor Cahill.