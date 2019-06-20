Angels seek series sweep over Toronto

Los Angeles Angels (38-37, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (26-48, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (2-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Clayton Richard (0-3, 7.53 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles can secure a series sweep over Toronto with a win.

The Blue Jays are 12-25 on their home turf. Toronto has a collective on-base percentage of .287, last in the American League. Eric Sogard leads the club with a mark of .354.

The Angels are 19-19 on the road. Los Angeles’s lineup has 110 home runs this season, Mike Trout leads them with 22 homers. The Angels won the last meeting 11-6. Noe Ramirez secured his third victory and Trout went 3-for-6 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Los Angeles. Aaron Sanchez took his ninth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 25 extra base hits and is batting .259. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11-for-36 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Trout leads the Angels with 56 RBIs and is batting .303. Shohei Ohtani is 13-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .238 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Ken Giles: 10-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (wrist), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Smoak: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).