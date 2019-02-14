Angels right-hander Harvey will be sidelined about 10 days

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Matt Harvey will be sidelined about 10 days because of a glute strain he felt during agility drills.

Harvey signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Angels in December, looking to bounce back after last season. He went 7-9 with a 4.94 ERA in 32 games (28 starts) with the Mets and Reds last year.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday that Harvey would miss a minimum of a week and a half.

“You can recover from a week and a half,” Ausmus said. “It depends on how he feels when we reevaluate him and how he feels and how quickly he can get back on the mound and what he’s done in the interim. He can recover from that.”