Angels play Toronto, look to build on Skaggs’ strong showing

Los Angeles Angels (37-37, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (26-47, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (0-1, 4.57 ERA, .97 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-8, 5.04 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Tyler Skaggs. Skaggs threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits with six strikeouts against Toronto.

The Blue Jays are 12-24 in home games. The Toronto offense has compiled a .223 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Eric Sogard leads the team with an average of .287.

The Angels are 18-19 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .298. The Angels won the last meeting 3-1. Tyler Skaggs earned his sixth victory and Kole Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Marcus Stroman registered his ninth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 13 home runs and is batting .221. Cavan Biggio is 8-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 72 hits and is batting .298. Shohei Ohtani is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .237 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Angels: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Ken Giles: 10-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (wrist), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Smoak: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).