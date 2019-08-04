Angels pitcher Bard hit on arm by line drive

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Luke Bard has left their game at Cleveland after he was hit by a line drive in the fifth inning.

Bard was struck above his right elbow by Carlos Santana’s liner. Manager Brad Ausmus and a trainer went to the mound, and Bard departed with a right triceps contusion.

The ball landed near the shortstop position just in front of the outfield grass and Santana was credited with a single.

Bard was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake before Sunday’s game when the Angels made a flurry of roster moves. He recorded the final out of the fourth in relief of Jaime Barria. Santana was the leadoff hitter in the fifth.