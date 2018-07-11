Angels overcome injury to Richards, beat Mariners 9-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) After a big game with the bats, the Los Angeles Angels went home worried about one of their most important arms.

Kole Calhoun and Andrelton Simmons each had three of Los Angeles’ 15 hits Tuesday night, but starting pitcher Garrett Richards left in the third inning of a 9-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners because of irritation in his right forearm.

Richards has been plagued by injuries during his career and this was just his second start since coming off the disabled list after being sidelined by a left hamstring strain. He is scheduled to have an MRI on Wednesday.

”It’s tough. Just hoping for good news,” Calhoun said. ”He’s been battling for the better half of a couple years. Hopefully, everything comes back all right.”

Calhoun and Albert Pujols both homered for the Angels, who have won three of four. Calhoun and Simmons each had two RBIs.

Simmons, seeking his first All-Star appearance as one of five candidates in online balloting for the final AL spot, hit a go-ahead double in a four-run fourth.

Seattle All-Star Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the first for a 3-0 lead against Richards, who allowed three consecutive hits to begin the game. He exited in the third while pitching to Nelson Cruz.

Richards’ velocity was down. After a 92 mph pitch, a trainer and Angels manager Mike Scioscia went to the mound, and the right-hander quickly walked off the field.

”Pregame warmups, in talking to (pitching coach Charles Nagy), he was a little erratic,” Scioscia said. ”Velocity looked good and his slider was good. His command was a little off. I think you can see that after he got through the first inning, the second inning was OK, but the third inning the velocity dropped and the quickness wasn’t there.”

Richards gave up three runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings. Noe Ramirez (4-3), Cam Bedrosian, Jose Alvarez, Hansel Robles and Taylor Cole combined to pitch 6 1/3 shutout innings in relief.

”We’ve had our share of bullpen games that aren’t by design,” Scioscia said. ”We’ve had a lot of times where these guys have come in the second, third or fourth inning and kept us in the game. All those guys came in and did a great job. I think Taylor Cole at the end gave us two innings to give some other guys a night off and that’s helped a lot.”

Mariners starter Mike Leake (8-6) allowed seven runs – five earned – and 11 hits in four innings. Seattle has lost three of four.

”He’s not locating,” manager Scott Servais said. ”That’s his game. You got a feeling they were on his pitches, and he didn’t have enough to slow them down. He’s faced them back-to-back outings, and they had a good read on what he’s trying to do. He’s a big part of what we’re doing in the first half and we just have to get him back on track.”

LONG BALL GOES A LONG WAY

The Angels have hit 16 home runs against Seattle, their most versus any opponent this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez (sore back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and is expected back in the rotation after the All-Star break. He had not been doing any side work between starts because of his back issues.

Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (right adductor strain) threw a bullpen and the Angels hope he can start Thursday. … RHP Nick Tropeano (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to make another rehab start Friday at Class A Inland Empire.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (9-5, 3.64 ERA) has gone at least six innings in 12 of his last 14 starts. He’s 1-0 with a 3.91 ERA in five career starts against the Angels.

Angels: RHP Jaime Barria (5-5, 3.39) is seeking his first win since June 1. He allowed two runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings in Seattle during his last start, a loss.

—

