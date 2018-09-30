Angels host A’s in what could be Scioscia’s final game

The Los Angeles Angels will conclude their season Sunday against the playoff-bound Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium.

Many are certain it will be the final game for Mike Scioscia as manager of the Angels.

After spending the past 19 seasons in Anaheim, the longest tenure of any current major league manager, Scioscia doesn’t have a contract for next season.

Article continues below ...

Los Angeles (79-82) will miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season after getting off to a franchise-best 13-3 start. The Angels haven’t won a postseason game since 2009, and will finish below .500 for a third consecutive year, which hasn’t occurred over three full seasons since 1975-77.

Scioscia hasn’t indicated he’s ready to move on, but multiple media outlets have reported a change will occur.

“I love managing,” Scioscia told KLAA AM 830 radio earlier this week. “I love the dugout. I love the challenge of getting the team and getting them going in the right direction. That’s something I thoroughly enjoy.”

Scioscia, 59, told the radio station he plans to speak with owner Arte Moreno and general manager Billy Eppler soon after the season ends and determine his future with the Angels, whom he guided to their only World Series title in 2002.

“I think that if you love something, you want to continue to keep doing it,” he said. “If you can, great, and if it doesn’t happen, so be it, but I love the dugout.”

Brett Anderson will start the regular-season finale for the A’s (97-64), who are readying themselves for the American League wild-card game at the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Anderson (4-5, 4.42 ERA) pitched Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the day after Oakland clinched its first playoff spot since 2014, and lasted only 2 2/3 innings in the 10-8 loss. He gave up five runs and seven hits, including two home runs, ending a streak of five consecutive outings without giving up the long ball.

He was much better in his previous start, shutting out the Angels on three hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 10-0 victory Sept. 19. He’s 2-3 in his career against Los Angeles with a 3.36 ERA.

A’s designated hitter Khris Davis hit an opposite-field two-run homer on Saturday night in a 5-2 win against the Angels, increasing his major league-lead to 48.

Davis needs one more home run to move into a tie with Reggie Jackson for third-most during a season in franchise history.

Matt Shoemaker is scheduled to start the season finale for the Angels.

Shoemaker (2-2, 4.82) has spent long stretches on the disabled list with a forearm injury the past two seasons, but felt a lot better after his last outing, holding the Texas Rangers to one run and four hits over five innings of a 4-1 win.

“It’s been really frustrating this season, having to deal with (the forearm injury) again, and most importantly, missing all that time,” he told reporters after his last start. “But every time I’ve been out there pitching since I’ve been back, I have not felt it at all.”

Shoemaker is 6-3 in his career against the A’s with a 4.11 ERA in 14 games (11 starts).