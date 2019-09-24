Angels face off against the Athletics in division play

Oakland Athletics (94-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Homer Bailey (13-8, 4.55 ERA) Angels: Dillon Peters (3-3, 4.81 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Los Angeles and Oakland will face off on Tuesday.

The Angels are 28-42 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .427.

The Athletics are 41-29 in division matchups. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.04. Mike Fiers leads the team with a 3.86 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 74 extra base hits and is batting .294. David Fletcher has 13 hits and is batting .310 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 183 hits and is batting .287. Matt Olson is 9-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .240 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Athletics: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Justin Upton: (knee), Mike Trout: (foot), Luis Rengifo: (hand), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: (back), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).