Angels decline 2018 options on Huston Street, Ricky Nolasco
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Angels have declined their contract options for next season on former closer Huston Street and right-hander Ricky Nolasco.
The Angels also announced Friday that outfielders Eric Young Jr. and Shane Robinson and reliever Deolis Guerra have elected to become free agents.
Street spent the past 3 1/2 seasons of his 13-year career with the Angels, who held a $10 million club option for 2018. Instead, the two-time All-Star gets a $1 million buyout.
Street appeared in just four games last season due to injury.
The 34-year-old reliever had knee surgery after his career-worst 2016 season ended early. He missed the first 2 1/2 months of 2017 with a strained lat muscle before missing even more time with a groin injury and a mild rotator cuff strain.
Nolasco led the Angels with 181 innings as the only durable starter in their injury-plagued rotation, but went 6-15 with a 4.92 ERA in his 12th big league season. The Angels turned down a $13 million salary and will pay him a $1 million buyout.
Los Angeles also sent Guerra outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. Several hours later, the 28-year-old veteran chose free agency instead.
