Anderson, Athletics to face Canning, Angels

Oakland Athletics (43-38, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (41-40, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Tanner Anderson (0-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (2-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Angels are 14-21 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .333 is seventh in the league. Mike Trout leads the team with an OBP of .446.

The Athletics are 17-20 against opponents from the AL West. Oakland has hit 126 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Matt Chapman leads the club with 19, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 22 home runs and has 56 RBIs. Justin Upton is 9-for-32 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 88 hits and has 39 RBIs. Chapman is 13-for-37 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).