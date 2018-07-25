After comeback win, A’s go after Rangers again

Edwin Jackson goes for his 100th career win Wednesday night when the surging Oakland Athletics look to continue their offensive onslaught against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Winning for the 25th time in their last 32 games, the A’s followed up Monday’s 15-3 romp with a late-inning rally from a 10-2 deficit on Tuesday night, using a ninth-inning home run by Stephen Piscotty and a 10th-inning blast by Khris Davis to catch and then surpass the Rangers in a 13-10 win.

The eight-run deficit erased in a win matched the second-largest in A’s history.

Jackson (1-2, 2.93 ERA) will be looking for similar support when he is opposed by Rangers left-hander Martin Perez (2-4, 8.05) on the third night of the four-game series.

The Oakland offense hasn’t been nearly as generous with Jackson on the mound, totaling 20 runs in his five starts.

A veteran of 13 major-league teams, Jackson has never played for the Rangers. But he has recorded two of his 99 career wins against them, the most recent coming as a member of the Detroit Tigers in 2009. He is 2-3 with a 4.02 ERA in seven career starts against the Rangers, but has not faced them since 2011.

He has won just once in five starts since being scooped up off the scrap heap by the A’s last month, having not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his appearances.

He is coming off a 5-1 home loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday in which he allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings.

The Texas player who has given him the most problems has been Shin-Soo Choo, who has gone 11-for-28 (.393) with three doubles.

Choo scored twice in Tuesday’s loss while the Rangers were building their 10-2 lead. Elvis Andrus‘ first career grand slam did a big chunk of the damage.

Perez is attempting a comeback from an injury to his right (non-throwing) elbow that landed him on the disabled list for all of May and June.

He pitched well in his initial return effort against Baltimore on July 14, allowing just one run in seven innings, but was bombed by Cleveland for six runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings in his most recent start Friday.

The 27-year-old gave up 10 hits, but just three runs over 5 1/3 innings in a 6-3 win at Oakland in April. It improved his career record against the A’s to 8-7 with a 5.23 ERA in 17 starts.

Davis drove in one of the runs against Perez in the April meeting. He’s gone 8-for-18 (.444) with two doubles and two home runs against Perez in his career.

Players currently on the Oakland roster have a cumulative .329 lifetime average against Perez.

The A’s have clobbered Rangers pitching for 29 hits, including eight doubles and eight home runs, in the first two games of the series.

Davis has two of the homers, one in each game, after hitting a pair in Sunday’s home win over the Giants.

The four homers in three games raised his season total to 25, giving him 25 or more in four straight seasons.