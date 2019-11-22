Abreu agrees to $50M, 3-year contract with White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract with the White Sox, eight days after the first baseman accepted Chicago’s qualifying offer of a $17.8 million, one-year deal.

Abreu receives a $5 million signing bonus payable on July 1 and salaries of $11 million in 2020, $16 million in 2021 and $18 million in 2022 as part of the agreement announced Friday. Chicago is deferring $4 million of his 2022 salary, payable in equal installments each July 1 from 2023 through 2026.

He gets a full no-trade provision for 2020 and has the right to block deals to 10 teams in 2021 and five in 2022.

“From the moment he stepped into the major leagues, José Abreu has been a leader on the field and in the clubhouse,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. “He has consistently delivered run production at a historic pace, and with each passing season, his leadership role within our clubhouse — with both American-born and Latin-American players — has repeatedly grown. It’s certainly no surprise that both José and the White Sox were comfortable with a multiyear commitment moving forward.”

Abreu, who turns 33 in January, hit .284 with 33 homers last season. His 123 RBIs were second to Anthony Rendon’s major league-best 126 for Washington.

Chicago announced a $73 million, four-year contract on Thursday with free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Notes: Abreu has the same award package as Grandal. He would earn a $100,000 bonus if voted AL MVP. $90,000 for finishing second, $80,000 for third, $70,000 for fourth and $60,000 for fifth. He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $50,000 if he is selected an All-Star by The Sporting News, $25,000 each if he starts in the All-Star Game or wins a Gold Glove, and $15,000 apiece if he is an All-Star reserve or wins a Silver Slugger.