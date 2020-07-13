Aaron Judge still slowed by neck; Masahiro Tanaka a concern

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge remains slowed by his sore neck and is uncertain for Tuesday’s intrasquad game, and pitcher Masahiro Tanaka remains a concern for the start of the season as he recovers from a concussion.

Judge had improved motion Monday and took some swings in an indoor batting cage.

“He’s got way more range of motion,” manager Aaron Boone said. “They’ve got a lot of pain out.”

Tanaka was hit on the side of his head by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton on July 4. He has been throwing on flat ground and Boone said he had a date in mind for a bullpen session, which he did not announce. Tanaka would then have to progress to batting practice.

No matter what, he would not be built up for the Yankees’ first turn through the rotation.

Boone finalized his decision to have Gerrit Cole pitch in Friday’s intrasquad game and give the new ace five days’ rest for opening day at Washington on July 23. He will skip the three exhibitions, Saturday at the Mets, Sunday at home against the Mets and Monday at Yankee Stadium against Philadelphia.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and right-hander Chad Green are scheduled to pitch in Tuesday’s intrasquad game, and left-hander James Paxton on Wednesday.

Utilityman Rosell Herrera has been dealing with pain in both heals.