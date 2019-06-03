A team-by-team look at baseball’s draft from 1996-2018

Using the search engine at Baseball-Reference.com, The Associated Press evaluated each team’s draft performance from 1996 through 2018, adding up wins above replacement (WAR) figures for drafted players.

For each pick, the player’s career WAR was added to the appropriate total for the team, depending on whether or not the player signed with the team after being drafted. Some players had their WAR totals included multiple times, if they were drafted more than once.

Stats are through May 25. Compensation picks were considered part of the first round where applicable.