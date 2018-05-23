A’s slugger Khris Davis goes on DL with groin strain

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) The Oakland Athletics have placed slugging outfielder/designated hitter Khris Davis on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.

The team announced the move before Wednesday’s game against Seattle. Davis had an MRI that revealed the Grade 1 strain.

Manager Bob Melvin said the A’s will err on the side of caution in deciding when to send Davis back on the field.

”These things can be a little delicate to come back from,” Melvin said. ”I am encouraged about the way he’s felt the last couple of days, but we don’t want these things to drag on, so we’re going to make sure he’s as close to a hundred percent healthy as he is.”

Davis, who has topped 40 homers the past two seasons and has a team-leading 13 this year, suffered the injury in Toronto on Sunday while running out a grounder. The move to the DL is retroactive to Monday.

The A’s recalled right-hander Daniel Gossett and infielder Franklin Barreto from Triple-A Nashville and designated right-hander Wilmer Font for assignment.