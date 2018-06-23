A’s recall OF Martini, send Bassitt, Coulombe to Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) The Oakland Athletics recalled outfielder Nick Martini from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and optioned right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt and left-hander Danny Coulombe before their game at Chicago against the White Sox.

Martini will be available off the bench on Saturday. He was called up by the Athletics for three games this month and was hitless in nine at-bats. In 62 games for Nashville, the 27-year-old batted .305 with five homers and 33 RBIs. In his last 34 games in the minors, Martini hit .360.

Bassitt made three starts with Oakland, going 0-3 with a 3.86 ERA. He started and lost in the second game of the A’s doubleheader at Chicago on Friday, allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Coulombe was the 26th man for the Athletics in Friday’s nightcap, pitching two-thirds of an inning and allowing three hits. He is 1-1 with a 4.56 ERA in 26 relief appearances during three stints with Oakland this season.