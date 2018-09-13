A’s go for 7th in a row vs. Orioles

BALTIMORE — The Oakland Athletics are continuing their surge to the postseason at the expense of the Baltimore Orioles. The Athletics beat the Orioles 10-0 on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to six games and will try to complete the sweep at Camden Yards.

Oakland is 34-15 since the All-Star break, the best mark in the majors during that span. The Athletics hold the second American League wild-card spot behind the New York Yankees, but are pushing to take the lead.

The Athletics have won all five games against Baltimore this season. Stephen Piscotty has been one of Oakland’s most dangerous hitters. He has a 13-game hitting streak and is batting .270.

“Player of the Month type of numbers, and you dig even deeper and you see the clutchness of the hits,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I mean, for a few months now, it seems like every time we need someone up in a big situation, he comes up and he either hits a home run or gets a big hit to extend the lead. His best at-bats usually come in big situations.”

Oakland has remained in playoff contention despite dealing with season-ending injuries to several pitchers. Daniel Gossett, Kendall Graveman, Jharel Cotton and A.J. Puk each have undergone Tommy John surgery. Left-hander Sean Manaea will undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery to repair a left shoulder impingement next week, the team announced Tuesday.

The A’s did get some good news on the injury front with left-hander Brett Anderson (3-4, 4.02 ERA) scheduled to come off the disabled list from a strained left forearm to start the finale Thursday. Oakland has depth with 22 pitchers on the current 38-man roster.

Anderson had a 2.15 ERA and did not allow a run in three of his five appearances in the month of August. He is 0-1 with a 6.55 ERA in two career starts against Baltimore.

“Their guys have really been pitching well,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about the A’s. “They have like five guys down there in the ‘pen. They are very quietly one of the best bullpens in the league and maybe baseball. You know you’re playing a five- or six-inning game with them. And they’ve been doing it for a while.”

Baltimore has lost six straight and has the majors’ worst record (41-104).

The Orioles will counter with Dylan Bundy, who has struggled over the second half of the season. Bundy (7-14, 5.58 ERA) has also gone 1-7 with an 8.83 ERA during his past 11 outings. During that stretch, he allowed 77 hits, 56 runs (53 earned) and 19 homers.

Baltimore went 1-10 and Bundy has allowed five or more runs in seven of those 11 starts.

“Mechanically I can’t really find anything,” Bundy said afer his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he allowed six runs, four hits — including two homers — and five walks during four innings. “I think I’ve got to get better executing pitches and throw the ball with a little bit more conviction. … I’m just trying to get better, not just for me but for the team also. That’s all I can do really is try to get better for the team.”

Bundy has allowed a franchise-record 37 home runs this season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in three appearances (two starts) against Oakland.